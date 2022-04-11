Gerald Gene Colvard, a loving husband and father, lost his long battle with COPD on April 1, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was 69 years old and he died at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Ree, and three sons, Micah (Marcie), Isaac and Ian; grandchildren Starsyn, Lotus, Sienna, and Maciah; sisters Janis Ferrell (Jim) and Joy Smith; father-in-law Dick Worton; brother-in-law Rick Worton; nephews and nieces Sky, Keef, Season and Celeste; and grandniece and grandnephews.
Gerald was born in McAlester, Okla., to Dell and Catherine Colvard in April 1952. The family moved to The Dalles when he was around 2 years old. He grew up in The Dalles and met his wife Donna Worton, nickname Ree, and married Ree Nov. 29, 1974. Gerald loved music and played many instruments. Gerald moved his family to Portland Metro area in 1976 to play music. His other interests were cars and football. He was a lifelong fan of Green Bay Packers. Gerald loved his family and worked hard taking good care of them. In 2010, he moved back to The Dalles where his parents were still living. Gerald was a good man and will be greatly missed by his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
