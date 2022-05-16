Georgia Alice Mary Lousignont, age 100, passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., on Tuesday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on May 7, 1922, in Condon, Ore., to George and Ada (VanHorn) Greiner ,where she grew up until her parents moved the family to The Dalles in the late 1930s, where she ment Verne Lousignont and was married in 1947.
She was the oldest of six children. She worked and retired from Stadelman as a fruit processing plant in The Dalles. She was an active member of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church and managed Saint Peter’s Parish Center for a number of years. She was also a member of St. Peter’s Alter Society and, was very active helping St. Peter’s Alter Society planning their yearly Bazaar. Georgia was also a member of The Dalles Eagles Lodge, Fort Dalles Riders Club, and Mid-Columbia Senior Center. She was very active for 50-plus years, donating her time to the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo in Tygh Valley. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she also enjoyed horses and making rosaries, not to mention she loved watching Family Feud.
Georgia was a delightful, generous, easygoing person. She was passionate and love to be silly, and when you think of Georgia, celebrate good memories you have of her. Remember life is fragile and short and should be lived like Georgia — to the fullest.
This year, Georgia also celebrated her 25th anniversary as an Associate. In the mini bio each of us filled out about 10 years ago, Georgia said of herself that she was born in Condon, growing up there and in The Dalles, where she lived until her death. She was very involved in St. Peter’s Parish as manager of the Parish Center, belonged to the Altar Society and was a Eucharistic Minister. One of her primary ministries was making rosaries for the missions. She listed as a favorite Scripture quote: “God doesn’t give you any more than you can handle.” God’s peace be with Georgia.
She is survived by her sister Bonnie Oades; her daughter Verna Lousignont, The Dalles; sons John Lousignont and his wife Beverly, LaGrande, Ore., and Don Lousignont, Salem; grandchildren Paul Miller and Annette Miller The Dalles, Karisa Mata, Redmond, Jonathan Lousignont, LaGrande, and Dalena lousignont, The Dalles; great-grandchildren Reilly, Maxx, Hanna, Jayden, Alana and Ryan; great-great-grandsons Jaxon and Waylon; and her nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Verne of 59 years, her daughter Judy Madden, her grandson Ron Lousignont, her sister Maggie, and her brothers Paul, Joe, and Robert.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Celebrant Father Ron Maag. A committal will be held after Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. A private cremation was held at Win-Quatt Crematory, with Spencer, Libbey & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary’s Academy Foundation, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles OR 97058, or to Bristol Hospice Foundation, 407 Portway Ave., Suite 201, Hood River OR 97031.
