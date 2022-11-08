George B. McQueen Sr., age 90, a six-year resident of LaPine, Ore., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on Sept. 19, 1932, in Puyallup, Wash., to the late George and Margery McQueen.
He married the late Lila June Graber McQueen on Oct. 16, 1952. They lived in many places on the West Coast throughout their marriage and he continued to travel after retirement. He served as an officer in U.S. Navy for 10 years. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, watching all sports, and gardening.
George is survived by his two daughters, Debra Maurer of Tupelo, Miss., and Peggy Osborne (Jeff) of LaPine; his grandsons, Kellen Maurer (Christi “Bo”) of Brandon, Miss., Kyle Maurer of Tupelo, and Jacob McQueen of Bullhead City, Ariz.; his granddaughters, Amy Hodges of Bend, Ore., Holly Engel (Sheldon) of Bend, Katy Holcomb (Keaston) of New Albany, Miss., and Faith Neifert (Brian) of The Dalles, Ore.; his great-grandchildren Kellen Jr. Mylee Jayne, Lila, Ella, Charlee Rose, Olivia, Luke, Everly and Lucy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lila June Graber McQueen, his parents George and Margery McQueen, his sisters Peggy Clarke and Joan Cox, son George McQueen Jr. and son-in-law Bruce Maurer.
