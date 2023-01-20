George Delwyn Cooper passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1938, in Goldendale, Wash., to Helen (Cox) and Ora Cooper. He had two brothers, Ronald and Gary, and one sister, Myrna Thornburg.
After graduating high school in Lyle, Wash., he joined the United States Air Force.
He married the love of his life, Susan (Baumgartner), in 1966. Together they had two daughters, Geri Justham and Teri Cooper, 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family was always first in his heart.
He worked for and retired from Washington State D.O.T.
He had many hobbies including hunting and fishing. He also believed in giving back to his community. Our Dad never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susan, brother Ronald and sister Myrna.
A celebration of life will at a later date.
