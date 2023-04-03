Gale T. May of The Dalles, Ore., died March 26, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born October 17, 1930, in Maysville, Ark., to Harvey and Eva Lou (Tucker) May, the sixth of seven children. The family moved to Oregon during the Depression, living in Estacada and eventually settling in Hermiston, where Gale graduated from high school in 1948. While working in the Artemisia fields, he met Gloria Newman, and they were married six weeks later on Aug. 1, 1949. They said it wouldn’t last, but they celebrated 73 years last summer.
Gale worked at McNary Dam, the Ordinance Depot and farming before joining Pacific NW Bell in 1955. He transferred to The Dalles in various departments — storeroom, installer, lineman, serviceman and switchman — retiring in 1984. During his tenure, Gale served as president of the Communication Workers of America, Local 9211 for several terms. Following retirement, he was active in the Telephone Pioneers, completing the signage and a boardwalk for the First Wasco County Courthouse before it moved to its final location. During his working years and retirement, he was active in the Eagles, Elks and was an avid league bowler and card player. Gale and Gloria became snowbirds and for the past 30 years split their time between Bouse, Ariz., and their home in The Dalles.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria, and their four children, Darlien France (Darrell), Galen May (Laura), Keith May (Christina) and Kerry Benson (Jim); 10 grandchildren, Mitch France, Chad Walter (Patty), Todd Walter (Melisa), Valerie May, Evan May (Nikki), Arthur May (Kate), Chuck May, Andrea Benson-Reed (Lamar), Marisa Benson, and Morgan Benson (Sean); and six great-grandchildren (plus one more in July); Gale’s sister, Opal Dee Miller Timmel; sister-in-law Millie May; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be held April 7 at Parklawn Cemetery (2565 Three Mile Road) at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life following at the Eagles (2006 W. Seventh St.), The Dalles.
