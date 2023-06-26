Frederick “Fritz” Borchard von Lubken Jr. passed away June 18, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Fritz was 88 years old at the time of passing.
Fritz was born April 21, 1935, in Hood River to Frederick Borchard Sr. and Margaret Sitton (Wentworth) von Lubken. He graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1953. Fritz continued his education at the University of Washington, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and played football. He graduated in 1958 with a BA in business administration. After college, he worked in chemical sales for Van Waters and Rogers in Seattle, Wash., from 1960-1966. On June 24, 1961, Fritz married JoAnn Elizabeth Levar in Seattle.
In 1966, he returned to Hood River to farm. He was a third-generation farmer and spent the last 56 years farming, and the last 29 years farming with his son, Erick. He was a member of the Hood River Farm Bureau, past chairman of Farmers Irrigation, and board member and a Farmers Conservation Alliance founding board member.
Fritz enjoyed watching his grandchildren sports activities, traveling and exploring all seven continents and almost 100 countries.
Fritz enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by them all. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn von Lubken of Hood River; children, Erick (and Monica) von Lubken of Hood River, and Gretchen von Lubken (and Chris Eaton) of Hood River; grandchildren Alexandrea von Lubken, Nikolas von Lubken and Jakob von Lubken; great-grandchild, Machel Shelley; sister, Lucy Olwell; andthree nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either the Hood River Valley High School football program (Caleb Sperry), or the Hood River Valley High School baseball program (Max Reitz). Donations can be sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
The family would like to thank Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, West Side Fire Department and Parkdale Fire Department of their care of our husband, father and papa.
“A life well lived! A lifelong Husky, GO DAWGS!!!”
