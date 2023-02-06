Fredrick Norman Rowland, 82 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore.
He was born on May 22, 1940, in Boise, Idaho, to Norman and Bertha Rowland. He studied engineering in Portland and went to tax preparation school. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He spent many of his earlier years traveling all around and never knew a stranger. He was kind to everyone.
He spent a few years working on a cattle ranch in Tygh Valley, Ore., and enjoyed his time as an arborist. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a man of many talents and loved to make things. He was best known for his sense of humor and always had a joke.
For the last 66 years, he lived his life with his life partner, Carol White, who survives him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Terrie Bell and a stepson Roger Pullen.
In addition to his partner Carol, surviving are his children, Joseph E. Rowland (Lisa), Laurie Huffman (Travis), Jay Jensen, and Shanna Pine (Larry); his stepchildren, Terry Pullen (Elaine), and Timothy Pullen (Sherri); grandchildren, Amarilla Littlejohn, Michael Bowles, Joseph G. Rowland, and Dakota Rowland; step-grandchildren, Haley Peterson, Kelsey Peterson, Lindsey Black, Madison Pullen, Brandon Pullen, Kiara Pullen, Sarah Pullen, and Timothy Pullen; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is a special niece, Kimberly Cook, who helped take care of him, and Donna Thompson, a special sister-in-law, and lastly, his special fur baby, Lily, whom he adored.
A memorial service for Fred will take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Dufur School, 802 NE Fifth St., Dufur, Ore.
P.S. Fred loved maple bars.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
