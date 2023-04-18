Fredia Markham was born on June 11, 1926, in Wright City, Okla., to Beulah (Herndon) and Amos Vaile. Within three years, she and her brother, (Red) Quentin Edward Vaile, had a stepfather, Marvin Culp. They worked the land to make a living in often challenging circumstances. Their faith in God and strong family bonds became engrained in who Fredia was as an adult.
As a young woman, she moved to California with her beloved Aunt Rose. Fredia worked as an assistant in a photo studio in San Francisco. She shared a room with a couple of other girls in the house of a doctor and his wife. The west coast offered many adventures for a pretty young lady from Oklahoma. In 1946, she had caught the attention of a bull rider from Arkansas, Oval Markham.
On March 31, 1947, Oval and Fredia were married in Coos Bay, Ore., where they welcomed their daughter Nancy in February 1948. Fredia was 21 years. They moved to Klickitat, Wash., where they lived in a small house downtown. Darryl was born in December 1949 and Jeanette in May 1952. In the mid-1960s, Fredia and her best friend Eula Wilson opened a restaurant featuring home-style cooking and fabulous desserts. It was a local millworker favorite for lunchtime. In the mid-1960s, Fredia played on a local women’s basket-ball team. She really enjoyed this.
Around this time, Fredia went to work at Underwood Fruit packing house. Fredia carpooled with her friends to Bingen from Klickitat and back again for many years. She was extremely proud of the fact that she never once had an accident or received a ticket in all her years of driving. They worked hard, were frugal and lived simply. You could usually find Fredia in her kitchen, working on something tasty. No matter when you arrived, she would sit you down and dish up a plate of food for you.
With retirement in 1987, they moved to Dallesport, Wash., where Fredia spent time each day nurturing her garden. She loved flowers. They began attending Faith Lutheran Church in The Dalles, Ore., at this time. She could always be counted on to bring refreshments and there were no leftovers. They lived a quiet life close to home and looked forward to visits from family and friends. The holidays were always a happy time and Fredia loved having all her kids home. She had six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great by 2017. Her table proved its worth over the years of holding up under her bountiful spread of amazing meals. She was well known for her homemade goodies.
In 2011, Fredia and Oval moved to Kennewick, Wash., which is where Oval passed in 2014. Fredia lived with Jeanette and Howard in Lyle, Wash., for several years until she took a room at Flagstone in The Dalles. She lived to be almost 97 years old and was ready to go home when she was collected by angels in the morning of April 8, 2023.
Services and reception will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 12th St., The Dalles, on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at the White Salmon Cemetery. Flowers may be sent c/o Jeanette Johnston, 299 Third Ave., Dallesport, WA 98617.
