Frederick (Fred) George Henchell of High Prairie, near Lyle, Wash., died peacefully at home on June 9, 2023. He was born on Feb. 20, 1938, in Oakland, Calif., to Milton F. Henchell and Florence King Henchell. He was an only child, but his cousin, Jon King, was his best friend and “brother.”
He graduated from Oakland Technical High School and attended the University of California, Berkeley. He held summer jobs as a surveyor for PG&E in California, wildland firefighter with the USFS as part of the Texas Canyon and Zuni Hotshots, entered the Army Officers Candidate School, served two tours in Vietnam and later returned to Cal to earn his bachelor's degree in forestry. During his early years at Cal, Fred was a member of the Cal Bears rowing team and briefly coached by the famed Ky Ebright.
His military career took him to Tacoma, Wash., Columbia, S.C., Okinawa, Japan, Columbus, Ga., Fairbanks, Alaska, San Francisco, Calif., as well as Vietnam and Laos. He trained as an Army Ranger for the 10th Mountain Division, attained the rank of major in the US Army, 173rd Airborne Brigade and was awarded a Bronze Star, Silver Star, and Purple Heart.
He was married to Nancy Jane Peale in 1961 in Schenectady, N.Y., and they had three daughters: Heidi, Janet, and Kat. Fred and Nancy divorced in 1974. He married Cynthia Marie Taylor in San Francisco in 1974.
Following graduation from Cal, he worked as a forester for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. in northern California, eventually becoming the manager of the LP Clotilde Merlo tree nursery, where he met Cynthia, who worked at the nearby USFS Humboldt tree nursery. They moved to Washington to follow Cynthia’s career and he became a temporary employee of the Mount Hood National Forest and later a forester at the Wind River (Mount Adams) District on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Through their years together, Fred and Cynthia lived in Eureka Calif., Carson (Stabler), Wash.., and finally settling in High Prairie (Lyle).
Fred retired in 2001 but did not take it easy. He was a volunteer firefighter for Klickitat County Fire Protection District No. 14 (High Prairie), Klickitat County Search and Rescue, active and held office in the High Prairie Community Council, High Prairie Cemetery Association, volunteer for many years at Maryhill Museum of Art, and member of the Morgan 3-wheeler organization. A proud veteran, he remained actively engaged with the people he served with and for.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Henchell; daughters Heidi Margaret Henchell, Janet Elizabeth Bender (Frank), and Mary Katherine (Kat) Johansen (Brent); grandchildren Carson and Natalie Bender, and Bryce and Ross Johansen; and his cousin, Jon King. He is greatly missed by his beloved dogs Angus and Mac and his special friend, Nermal the cat.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Florence Vuori, stepfather Adolph Vuori, stepmother Peggy Henchell, and father Milton Henchell.
Internment will be at Hartland Cemetery (in High Prairie), on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Klickitat County Fire Protection District No. 14, P. O. Box 853, Lyle WA 98635.
Special thanks to the members of the fire district, who helped in so many ways during this difficult time.
“Into the forest I go, to lose my mind, and find my soul.” — John Muir
