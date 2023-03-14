Franklin Steele Coale Jr. passed away from cancer on March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 4, 1954, in New York City to parents Mary Louise Coale (Price) and Franklin S. Coale Sr. and was the oldest of four boys. Frank grew up in the foothills of Portola Valley, Calif., and eventually became a true Pacific Northwesterner, making his home in Lyle, Wash. He will be remembered for his vast comprehension of medicine, his passionate sense of adventure, rare intellect, wonderful wit, strong work ethic, artistic gifts, athletic accomplishments, and most importantly, his love for and devotion to family and friends.
Frank graduated from the University of Oregon in 1975 with a B.S. in fine and applied arts and from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in 1981 with a Doctor of Medicine. Frank completed his internship and residency at Southern Illinois University and went on to receive his Board Certification as an Otolaryngologist-Head and Neck Surgeon in 1987. Frank was elected a Fellow in the Art and Science of Surgery by the American College of Surgeons, and by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in 1988. For more than 20 years, Frank practiced the craft he mastered in school, helping thousands of patients as an Otolaryngologist, Head and Neck Surgeon, in the Portland, Ore., area. Additionally, Frank was a member of the Academy of Hospice Physicians and served as a Hospice Director for 10 years; was a member of the credentialing board of Willamette Falls Hospital in Oregon City, Oregon; and was an adjunct lecturer at OHSU.
Frank was an avid reader, which opened his mind to the wonders of exploration in the world around him. Frank had a brain for understanding how things worked, and the deft skill to take apart and put anything back together. He was deeply curious and energized by learning — someone who was committed to progress through knowledge. Being raised by parents who were active in their communities and strongly oriented toward social change, Frank had a lifelong commitment to advocating for what he believed in and helping those in need, which showed up in many ways, both professional and personal.
His passion for science and love of art led to numerous lifelong interests. As a ceramicist, Frank explored and invented new glazes and techniques, and he was a skilled woodworker. Both pursuits led him to create many works of art, with aesthetic and practical applications, which can be seen throughout his home and the homes of those he loved. He was a talented chef who had perfected among other things a recipe for chile rellenos, and he loved wine. Frank and his brothers produced wines in the mountains of Santa Cruz, Calif., under the label Cave Gulch.
Frank’s love of the outdoors was nurtured early on in his life through hiking, rock climbing and camping trips with his parents and brothers throughout the California high country and Baja, Mexico. By the time he was out of high school, Frank had climbed most of the major routes in Yosemite Valley. He never stopped exploring the backcountry of the West, and later became an avid downhill skier. He shared these passions with his wife and children.
Frank possessed a nearly unrivaled affinity for and knowledge of the winds, seas, tides and constellations, and these coupled with his remarkable athletic talents, made him a world-class windsurfer and sailor. He was a certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain and a champion sailing competitor. He and his wife, Lisa, spent 10 years sailing in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on Mango Moon, the 52-foot Corsair catamaran they helped build in a shipyard in Vietnam. Their tales and adventures on the high seas of Tonga, Thailand and New Zealand (to name a few) are what novels are made of.
Frank is survived by his wife and best friend, Lisa; his son, Logan Coale, and daughter-in-law Maeve Gilchrist; his daughter, Ashley Coale, son-in-law Christopher Ferrell and grandson Eamon Ferrell; his brothers, David Coale and Matthew Coale; and his sister-in-law, Susan Coale. Additionally, he is survived by his niece, Megan Coale; his nephew, Tyler Coale, and his wife, Ashley; his uncle, Bob Coale, and his wife, Linda; and a large extended family of cousins and step-siblings.
Frank was bright, talented, industrious and generous with his time and love. He will be missed beyond compare.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Friends of the Columbia Gorge or the Columbia Gorge Wind & Water Association.
A very small private family service will be held.
