Frank See died Oct. 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born in 1935 in Long Beach, Calif., his parents moved to Cooper Spur, Ore., in 1945, where his parents bought a restaurant. It had one cold water tap, one tea kettle, no electricity and an outhouse in the back. But here he learned independence and developed a love of the outdoors with Mount Hood as his teacher.
Frank worked many jobs: Construction laborer, sawmill worker, farm laborer, restaurant worker, forest fire fighter, miner, medic, clerk, head chain man, computer operator and programmer, technical writer, ski instructor, rafting guide, and mountain climber (summiting Mount Hood, Mount Adams and Mount Jefferson).
Frank served as a medic in the Army and after his discharge from the service, he married his high school sweetheart, Molly Carr, in Rome. Molly died in 2006.
Frank then met Gail Adams, a widow, in 2009, and they married in 2012. They were able to enjoy many years of skiing, hiking, and traveling.
He received his B.A and M.A. in English from the University of Washington, and took a job at Wenatchee Valley College in 1969. In 1971, he took a leave from WVC to attend the University of Massachusetts, where he earned an MFA in Prose, returning to WVC in 1973.
At the age of 60, Frank started his own business, Mountain Home Biological, in Bingen, Wash., where he sold scientific supplies worldwide. When he retired from the business, his son took over.
Frank is predeceased by his wife Molly See, his brother Steve See, and his mother and father.
He leaves his wife Gail Adams; sister Carol Kading (Larry); son Steve See (Stephanie Huntington); daughter Elizabeth See; grandsons Marlo and Lucas See and granddaughter Rose See; nephews Corin ( Renee Favand-See) and Nathan See (Jess Goehring); and nieces Cecily Williams (Matthew) and Rebecca Parker (Kurt).
We hope he is hiking and skiing with his brother Steve and his old friend Gene Euwer.
Rest in Peace Frank — a life well lived. You will be missed.
In keeping with Frank’s love of the Upper Hood River Valley and Cooper Spur, where he grew up, donations can be made to Thrive Hood River in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gardnerfh.com.