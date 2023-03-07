In the early morning hours of March 1, 2023, Frank James Buchanan of The Dalles, Ore., died at the age of 63. Frank was the youngest of six children born to Ethel and Raymond Buchanan in Baker City, Ore., on April 1, 1959.
Frank spent most of his life in The Dalles and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1977. He worked for Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District for more than 35 years, where he proudly cared for the community’s parks. Frank loved to spend time with his children and throughout his life enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing and hunting. Frank was a kind man with a quiet sense of humor; he had many lifelong friends who supported him until his final days.
Frank is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel, his father, Raymond, his brothers, Larry and Doyle, and his sisters, Adelia and Delila. Frank is survived by his sister Bernie; his three children, Trevor, Ciara and Shaela; and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on his birthday, April 1, at 11 a.m.
