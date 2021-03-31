Francis “Yayoi” Sono Gale passed away at her home on March 17, 2021. She was 90 years old.
Francis was born in Portland, Ore., on March 13, 1931. She was the youngest of six children born to Yone Ishikawa (Sono Murazen) and Bunta Sono. As a child of 10 during World War II, she was relocated with her family to an internment camp in Minidoka, Idaho. She lived there for three years while her three brothers served in the U.S. military as interpreters.
Following internment, Francis returned with her family to Portland, where she went on to graduate from Lincoln High School and then Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriology. She worked at the Oregon state lab as a microbiologist researching typhoid and polio prior to her marriage to William Gale. They lived in Hood River, Ore., where they had an orchard.
William preceded her in death in 2011. Francis is survived by a sister, Ruth Watanabe (Tatsu), her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A small service was held on March 26 at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Portland, where Francis was laid to rest. Donations may be made in her memory to Providence Hospice Hood River or the Glaucoma Research Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.