Francis Cheridah (Cherie) Vannet passed away on June 6, 2023, at Providence Brookside Memory Care. Cherie was 90 years old at the time of her passing.
Cherie was born to George and Montana Frey on Feb. 6, 1933, in Hood River, Ore. Cherie faced many hardships during her childhood, being raised by a single mom in the ‘30s and ‘40s. Cherie and her older sister, Mary, learned many life skills while living a somewhat nomadic life during their childhood. She had many memories of not only helping her mother get their one room schoolhouses ready for school each day, but also enjoying outdoor experiences with her sister. They had various chores of “fetching water” and gathering firewood for the schoolroom fireplace. The more entertaining experiences included riding horses, hiking along Hog Hollow and killing rattlesnakes in the beautiful Mosier area and camping and fishing at Lost Lake. She eventually graduated from Hood River High School and attended one year of college at Oregon State University before joining the workforce. She had various places of employment including a fruit packer for Diamond Fruit, fruit packing crew boss at Wells Fruit, and later dedicating her time to raising her family and volunteering in various ways. Cherie married her sweetheart Edward (Ed) Vannet on Oct. 8, 1955. They welcomed a baby boy, Charles (Chuck) a year later. They had their second baby boy, Chris, a couple of years after.
Chuck and Chris were active boys who spent a lot of time with Cherie while Ed taught and coached at Hood River Valley High School. She enjoyed teaching her boys about cooking, camping, and being resourceful. The Vannet family traveled to many locations around Oregon. On these trips, Ed would participate in various golf tournaments and Cherie, Chuck and Chris would explore the beautiful Oregon landscapes nearby. They enjoyed hiking, fishing, and camping on their many trips.
Cherie was a steadfast supporter of Ed in both his personal endeavors and professional duties. Ed’s teaching and coaching career eventually made way for his athletic director position. Cherie was his sidekick in whatever athletic avenue needed help. You could always find her beside Ed, keeping time at ski races, making cookies for the crew in the Eagles Nest at football games, double checking runs and innings at baseball games, and keeping Ed company during basketball and wrestling events. Ed and Cherie were a package deal when Hood River Valley High School athletics were concerned, having spent the better part of 50-plus years volunteering their time for many games, races and tournaments.
Cherie was a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren, Calli and Casey. Cherie was very involved in their lives and provided many opportunities for golfing, swimming, cooking, learning how to tend to the garden, investigating nature and playing at her house. Cherie would accompany them on trips to the beach, camping trips, the museum, and to the playground. She was able to provide day care support when needed and encouraged the children to learn at their highest potential. Cherie also has four great grandchildren, Xander, Hailey, Collin and Harper. She was always so excited to see them, bring them fun things, read to them and explore outside with them.
One of the most important things Cherie should be remembered for was her generosity. Thinking of others was always in the forefront of her mind. She would bring you things you might need or might enjoy. It wasn’t uncommon to find a sack of goodies on your front porch from her. She would find her treasures at a few of her favorite places, Dickey Farms, Fred Meyer, Rosauers, and The Dollar Store.
She was also a collector of sorts. For those that know her, you know that she had just about one of everything made on this earth. If you needed something, you could call Cherie. She would have three different kinds in three different colors. She would insist that you take all of them, just so long as you returned them! She would give you the coat off her back if she thought you needed it and she always had a soft spot for those in need. She was not only generous with tangible gifts, but also her time. She acquired and took pride in her many volunteer opportunities with Ed, but she also had her own wonderful volunteer spaces to shine in.
Cherie had many friends that she helped with various tasks, such as running errands, taking them to and from appointments, bringing them groceries, playing alongside them at bridge games at the senior center, and so on. She also volunteered for women’s and couples golf groups, the Hood River museum, Down Manor, the Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop and many more. She was a coveted volunteer in her granddaughter’s kindergarten classroom for many years as a reading helper. Her volunteerism was honored as both May Street Elementary School’s volunteer of the year and at the Soroptimist Luncheon recognizing important volunteers in the Hood River Valley.
Her favorite people to volunteer her time towards and to give her love to were her family. Cherie leaves behind her son, Chris (Colleen), grandchildren, Calli (Bryan) and Casey (Gabi), and great-grandchildren, Xander, Hailey, Collin and Harper. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary, and Mary’s sons George and Bob (Kathy); half-sister, Fran and Fran’s daughters, Lynda and Jill; and half-sister Cary and Cary’s son Derek; along with many other relatives. Preceding her in death was her best friend and husband, Ed, son, Chuck and mother, Montana.
A graveside service will be held at ldlewild Cemetery on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
A special thank you to Doctor Charles Buser, Providence Brookside Memory Care, and Providence Hospice for taking such good and loving care of her.
In lieu of cards or flowers, you may donate to the Hood River Valley Senior Center or the Hood River Valley High School Athletic Department in her honor. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
