Florence Irene Gross passed away on June 28, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born April 27, 1926, to Maude and Ed Gill in Antioch, Calif. She grew up in Millville, Calif., on a large cattle ranch. Florence is the oldest of five children and only one brother still living, Claude Gill. As the oldest child, one of her daily chores when she got home from school, was to check all the oil lamps in their house. If necessary, she filled and cleaned each one, which was a dirty job. She also had to taste the milk in the icebox to make sure it wasn’t sour and because of that, she never liked milk.
Florence graduated in 1945 from Shasta High School in Redding, Calif. It was about an hour ride each way on the school bus from her home in Millville. Florence worked as a telephone operator for a few years. She married her forever love Charles “Chuck” Gross on Sept. 7, 1947. They were unable to have their own children and adopted their first son, Flint Charles Gross, when he was 18 months old. Shortly after, they adopted George Edward Gross at 9 days old. Florence was a homemaker most of her life while also raising children at their Gross family-owned dairy, meat, grain and hay store. Locals were able to shop at the market and get their mail inside from the Post Office in the store.
The Gross extended family sold the store then moved to Fossil, Ore., and purchased a 6,000-acre cattle ranch. Then devastation struck when the cattle ended up with “black leg”,,and they lost most of their stock. Therefore, they were forced to relocate and decided to move to Portland, Ore., for a short time and then moved to Washougal, Wash., before settling in Stevenson, Wash., for several years. Florence was a 4-H Leader for several years; she served as a 4-H Leader in Wheeler County in Fossil. She also served on the Skamania County Fair Board in Stevenson for several years. Florence has always had a passion for painting, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was very artistic with all her crafts. Florence made all members of her family quilts over the years.
After retirement, they moved to Vancouver, Wash., and became “snow-birds” for 15 years. They split their time between both homes in Vancouver and Apache Junction in Arizona. Florence enjoyed being a member of the quilter’s groups in Vancouver and hand quilted on a loom. Both Florence and Chuck deeply enjoyed square dancing all the years of their marriage and met at a dance at the Grange Hall in Millville. They were able travel all over the Northwest, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii, dancing their hearts out. They even attended Washington Statewide competitions for Square Dancing. Consequently, Florence believes that “Square Dancing” music was the only true music. After Chuck died in 2002, Florence stayed in Vancouver until 2018. She then moved to The Dalles, Ore., until her death.
Chuck and Florence were a very involved and highly devoted in their faith as Catholics at St. John’s Church, Fossil, and Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Stevenson. In Florence’s spare time, she used to knit stocking hats for the homeless and distribute them through the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Vancouver.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gross; parents, Maude and Ed Gill, brother, Lee Gill; sister, Donna Fawver; and brother Stephen Gill.
Florence is survived by her brother, Claude (Bev) Gill; sons, Flint Gross and George (Sue) Gross; grandchildren, Chad Gross, Doug (Pam) Gross, Nathan (Stephenie) Gross and Nikki Gross; and great-granddaughters, Samantha Gross and Sarah Gross.
Graveside services are held July 2 at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Hood River, Ore., where Florence was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Chuck.
