Felipe De Jesus Marquez Lexow was born on May 9, 1994, to Felipe Marquez and Jane Lexow in Santa Fe, N.M. Felipe was a loving brother to four younger siblings, Seneca, Barbarita, Stephany, and Sebastian.
He came from a big family with many aunts, uncles, and cousins, which he was deeply proud of. Felipe grew up in Oregon, where he graduated from The Dalles Wahtonka High School in 2013. Following graduation, Felipe served in the United States Army as an infantryman, where he was stationed at Vilseck, Germany, then Fort Lewis, Wash.
After leaving the Army, Felipe moved back to New Mexico. He took classes at Santa Fe Community College and then, most recently, was working as a plumbing apprentice with the UA 412, where he earned his gas and plumbing licenses, as well as his brazing certificate. Felipe loved to spend his free time outdoors biking, camping, and hiking. He was most known for his adventurous spirit and caring heart. More than anything, Felipe loved his friends and family.
Felipe passed away on Aug. 2, 2023. He will be remembered for his random acts of kindness, contagious laugh, and warm hugs. The best way to honor Felipe is to be kind, loyal, and loving in the way he was.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist in The Dalles.
