Nov. 2, 1922 — May 7, 2023
Fay and Walt Ziegele made Hood River their home, calling it paradise for the fresh fruit and scenic views. Fay was a longtime Belmont Drive resident, perhaps the only home to display a pathfinder-created totem pole in her yard.
Fay founded the Hood River pathfinder club, leading for nearly 70 years. Her consistently blue ribbon pathfinder team set the bar across the state. Her advice was sought by state and national youth leaders. By age 92, she completed more than 350 camping trips (in tents, sleeping on the ground), including five international camporees. Under her leadership, the club received a gift of 58 acres of wilderness land which is used in nature study and camping.
After being widowed at 33, she earned an accounting degree while her children Elaine and Dale attended college. She worked 30 years for Diamond Fruit. Her retirement activities involved serving her church, pathfinders, Christian education, and the community. She lived independently and reluctantly stopped driving at the age of 96. After receiving exceptional care from hospice at the age of 97, she graduated, returning to an active life of swimming with friends.
A lifetime of 100½ years was filled with competition and community, including being captain of her high school basketball team, building almost everything imaginable, swimming three times a week in her 90s, and playing dominoes.
Known for her unwavering purpose, Fay spent her life motivating friends and young people, fostering a profound belief in their ability to achieve.
Family and friends will celebrate her lifetime of service on May 20 at the Hood River Seventh-day Adventist Church at 3 p.m.
