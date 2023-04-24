July 8, 1921 – April 12, 2023
A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 14700 SE Rupert Drive, Oak Grove (Milwaukie) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, for Everett Wilford Arnold, who died at Willamette View Health Center at age 101.
Mr. Arnold was born July 8, 1921, in White Salmon, Wash., the oldest son of Wilford M. Arnold and Grace May Nickols. He was raised in the White Salmon area, graduating from Columbia Union High School. After high school he worked at Boeing in Seattle and was trained as an aircraft instrument specialist.
Mr. Arnold served in the Army Air Corp during World War II, attaining the rank of S/Sgt. After discharge he earned a BBA from the University of Washington and an M.Ed. from Oregon State University. He also did post-masters work in community college administration at Oregon State.
Mr. Arnold married Jane E. Myers in 1948 in Vancouver, Wash., and they had two sons, David E. and Dean R. His wife Jane preceded him in death. David also preceded his father in death in 1993. Survivors include his son Dean of Gresham, Ore., grandsons Thomas and Sean Arnold and their mother Nancy Arnold-Boyd of Eugene, Ore.
Mr. Arnold was a high school teacher at Beaverton High School and at Cleveland High School in Portland. He was also an assistant Dean at Mt. Hood Community College, retiring from there in 1982.
Mr. Arnold was past president of Rotary, where he received their Paul Harris Fellow, and past president of Oregon Business Education Association. He was also named Oregon Business Education Teacher of the Year in 1968.
Disposition was by cremation. Remains will be placed in the Mt. Zion, LaCenter, Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made either to Oak Grove United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.
