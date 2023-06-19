Evelyn Annette Kellar, 82, of Rainier, Ore., passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Evelyn was born Nov. 17, 1940, in The Dalles, Ore., to Lawrence and Madge (Shearer) Ulrich. She was the youngest of three children. She grew up in The Dalles and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1958.
On March 8, 1962 she married Richard “Dick” Kellar. Evelyn and Dick made their home in Rainier. Evelyn worked for the Rainier School District, retiring in 2001, as a secretary at Rainier High School. She enjoyed her job and being around the students.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Kellar of Rainier, Kathy (Dave) Taulton of Livermore, Calif., and Susan (Blaine) Case of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister Judy Lacock of Springfield, Ore.; grandchildren Matt, Kaitlyn, Leland, Joshua, Leah and Alexa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Kellar; brother, David Ulrich; and parents Lawrence and Madge Ulrich.
Evelyn will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Her loving personality added smiles and happiness wherever she went. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to invite you to join in a celebration of life for Evelyn from 1–3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at The Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
