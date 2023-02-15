Eulalie May (Morehouse) Welk died surrounded by children and grandchildren at her youngest daughter’s home in Pendleton, Ore., on Jan. 25, 2023. She was 97 years old.
Eulalie was born July 31, 1925, at Klondike in Sherman County, the youngest daughter among four siblings, to parents Ray and Mayme Morehouse. She took her first breath in the kit-built home of her grandparents, A. B. and Elizabeth Potter, about six miles west of the John Day River. The house still stands among wheat fields and wind turbines.
Brothers and sisters to Eulalie included Virginia, Kenny, and Jerry. All are deceased.
Eulalie attended a one-room schoolhouse within walking distance from her house and the store owned and operated by her grandfather. At Wasco School, Eulalie was a drum majorette who proudly wore the white outfit hand sewn by her mother.
She never learned to swim or ride a bike.
She loved to dance, and she could sing. Her grandmother’s Legionnaires ladies group often asked her to sing and she always stayed for the desserts. She graduated from Wasco High School in 1943.
Eulalie Morehouse married Clemens “Clem” Anton Welk in 1948 and they raised their kids in a farmhouse on what is now known as Welk Road heading south from Biggs. They ran a wheat ranch that early-on used horse-drawn combines for harvest.
Eulalie was a stay-at-home mom, an old-fashioned housewife, a nightbird who cooked and vacuumed and washed windows when her children were sleeping. She always suggested, sometimes insisted, that her guests, and any others who happened to come by the house, please sit down for a meal. She was also classy and elegant and loved to entertain. She dressed up for all occasions, including the bridge parties she hosted.
Eulalie moved to her daughter Carrie’s Pendleton home in 1997. Sara, Rebecca, and Rachel, the daughters of Carrie and Wil Phinney, were blessed to grow up in a multi-generational household. Eulalie, aka Lala, was selfless and comforting, and a fierce protector of her children and grandchildren. She loved babies and was always asking about the children.
Along with Carrie, Eulalie was mother to Ronnie, David, Jeannie, Cassie and Frank. She had nine grandchildren, Tessa, Colin, Lance, Nick, Brandon, Frankie, Sara, Becca and Rachel, and a dozen great-grandchildren, Emilio, Emma, Jacoby, Dayton, Clark, Harlo, Hazel, Keira, Nash, Judah, Weston and Reece.
Eulalie — Lala — loved and was loved.
She would have wanted any contributions in her name to go to Vange John Memorial Hospice, a wonderful organization.
