Esther Pietrina “Pete” Germeraad was born Sept. 24, 1921, in Boston, Mass., to Peter and Caroline Aspesi. In 1943, she graduated from Simmons College with a Bachelor of Science degree and as a Board Certified Nurse.
It was the height of World War II so she joined the Nurse Corp of the U.S. Navy. After weeks of officer training, she was assigned to the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md When the Naval Flight Evacuation Unit started, she was chosen to join this elite group stationed on Guam. Their assignment was to evacuate the injured of the Iwojima and Okinawa invasions. She stayed on to bring POWs home from various encampments in the Pacific Theater.
In 1946, she married Donald Pound Germeraad, who predeceased her on May 11, 1992. She is survived by a son, Paul Germeraad (Susan) of Saratoga, Cali., and a daughter, Ann Cline (Richard) of Underwood, Wash.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Esther died peacefully at her home in White Salmon, Wash., on June 7, 2021, and will be cremated. Her military marker is alongside that of her husband’s in the Fort Rosecrans Military Cemetery, Point Loma, Calif. If you wish to send a memorial, it can be sent to the organization or church of your choice.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
