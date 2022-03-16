Esther Marie Boleyn, 97, died of natural causes Feb. 24, 2022, at Columbia Basin Care facility surrounded by family. She was born in Hood River, Ore., on May 31, 1924, to Callie Cooper and Eugene Sagers.
She grew up in the Hood River Valley, graduating high school and then marrying Duane Lewis Simonds in 1942. They settled in Hood River raising their three sons. Esther moved to California, living in the Desert Hot Springs area for many years. Returning to Oregon, she lived in the Mosier area for the last 30 years. She retired from the Hood River Laundromat somewhere around age 80. Esther enjoyed crocheting and was an avid gardener. There wasn’t a kitten that she wouldn’t care for, or a dog she wouldn’t provide a treat to.
Esther was predeceased by her son Ron Simonds and her grandson Seth Simonds. Esther is survived by two sons (Duane and David), seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. A celebration of life will be held for her late in May in Hood River.
