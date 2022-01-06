Eric Lee Dudley, 51, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. He was born in Redding, Calif., the son of Rick and Bonnie Breedlove.
Eric served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a crane operator for IBEW. On March 17, 2019, he married Oceana Hilldale in Gleneden Beach, Ore.
Eric loved riding motorcycles, skydiving, fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his wife, Oceana Dudley; parents Rick and Bonnie Breedlove; daughters Brooke, Kathlein and Emma Dudley; stepdaughters Kaylie and Christina Brock; sister Leah Tillotson; brothers Frank and Josh Breedlove; one grandchild and one on the way.
Eric left us too early, but he made good use of his time here. He was a hard worker, a devoted family man, a good son, a true brother, a loving husband, an amazing father and a fierce friend. He had a fearlessness in life that was in perfect harmony with his love and devotion to his family and friends. He was a boisterous and masterful storyteller, who expressed his love for his family without reservation. He was a good man and made his family proud. He will be missed beyond what words can describe.
He is riding on streets of gold until we see him again. A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at Cousins Restaurant in The Dalles, Ore., on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. Please send condolences to Eric’s family by visiting www.gardnerfh.com.
