Emily Louise Jenkins Allen was born to Louise (Johnson) and Frank Jenkins at Swedish Hospital in Ballard, Wash., on April 28, 1926, joining two brothers, Frank and James. Soon, the family relocated to Longview, Wash., where Emily attended elementary and high school, making many life-long friends. In 1944 she enrolled at the University of Washington, majoring in sociology. In her non-academic hours, she could be found volunteering at the USO, where she welcomed sailors on liberty at the Port of Bremerton.
In 1947, before she started her senior year in college, she took a summer job at a dude ranch in Winthrop, Wash. There she met a handsome young smokejumper from the U.S. Forest Service North Cascade Project who had returned from service as a paratrooper during World War II. Dances and country drives with James Allen occupied her non-working hours when he was not called out to fight fires. Following a year apart while she finished her degree, they were married in Winthrop on May 11, 1948.
Their first two daughters, Kathleen and Mary Beth, were born in Winthrop before Jim was promoted to manage the Siskiyou Air Center in Cave Junction, Ore., in 1953. They had 13 happy years in Cave Junction, welcoming two additional daughters, Nancy and Peggy. Emily regularly volunteered at her church and for local health clinics. During this time, she received her teaching certificate and began a career as an elementary and secondary school substitute that lasted for more than 40 years.
In 1966, Jim was assigned to manage the Redmond Air Center and the family relocated to Redmond, Ore., where Jim and Emily lived until 2016. Her 50 years in Redmond were filled with family, faith and community activities. Beyond her career as a substitute teacher, she devoted substantial time to volunteering at her church, the local library, as a member of the local hospital board, a SMART reader, a Red Cross bloodmobile volunteer, a proud AAUW member, and a member of Oregon Retired Educators.
After 68 years of marriage, Jim predeceased Emily in 2016 and she moved closer to family in The Dalles, Ore. She resided at The Springs of Mill Creek until her passing on July 7, 2023. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman with a good sense of humor who loved God and was immensely proud to be a Washington Husky. In addition to her husband Jim, she was predeceased by her parents and two brothers.
Her surviving family includes daughters Kathleen Joy (Robert), Mary Beth Thouvenel (Bob), Nancy Allen and Peggy Schlinger (Daniel). She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her name to either of her church homes — both named Zion Lutheran — in either The Dalles or Redmond, or to a charity of your choice.
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26
