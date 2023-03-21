Ellen Maureen Gorman McCarty of Hood River, Ore., passed away on March 18, 2023, at the age of 62 after a long struggle with cancer.
Ellen was born in Everett, Wash., on Dec. 10, 1960, to the proud parents of Gordon Gorman (deceased) and Esther Gorman (deceased). She is survived by her five siblings, Cindy Pruiett, Brian Gorman, Sandy Wright, Terry Smith and Carol Witt.
Ellen was a 1979 graduate of Hood River Valley High School and enjoyed getting together with her schoolmates as much as possible. She attended Mount Hood Community College, where she met Keith McCarty, and they were married on Nov. 14, 1981, at the Hood River Church of the Nazarene. Ellen is survived by her children Malerie Ray and her husband Casey, Nathan McCarty and his wife Skye and their children Del and Vera, and her daughter Taylor McCarty.
Ellen received her bachelor’s degree from Portland State University. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family members, writing, traveling, sewing, gardening, and crocheting hats. Ellen’s hats have traveled the world with those she has met during her travels.
Ellen was a sensitive, shy, compassionate woman, especially towards those less fortunate or ill and would give up her coat to someone in need. Ellen volunteered at the Hood River warming shelter and during her last few years made hats for women with ovarian cancer. Ellen enjoyed making people smile.
Please consider donating to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and Southwest Washington in her honor. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.