Elizabeth (“Beth”) Perry Johnston died at age 81 on March 6, 2023, in Chicago, Ill. She died in genuine peace, with her family at her side, after experiencing dementia for more than a decade.
Beth was born in Hood River, Ore., on Aug. 8, 1941, and grew up on an orchard in nearby Pine Grove. She always considered Hood River her true home. From an early age, Beth exhibited talents as a musical prodigy, especially on the violin. She played in the prominent Finnish conductor Boris Sirpo’s Hood River youth orchestra and developed a life-long love of music. Ultimately, her primary instruments became piano and organ.
After graduating from Wy'east High School in 1958, Beth went on to study at the University of Oregon. While there, she met, and in 1962 married, Stephen Wasby, with whom she went on to have two children. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1968. Beth moved back to Oregon with a 5-year-old and young baby, re-establishing her life in Fairview. She worked as a legal secretary for two prominent liberal lawyers — State Rep. Keith Skelton and State Sen. Betty Roberts, who then hired Beth as an administrator for a legislative committee. Always avidly interested in politics, Beth herself was also appointed to an open seat on the Fairview City Council. Her favorite birthday present was Richard Nixon’s announcement of his resignation on Aug. 8, 1974.
Beth re-married in 1975, this time to the love of her life, Ted (“TJ”) Johnston. The family moved to Riverside, Calif., for a five-year period before returning to live on the Oregon Coast, where Beth spent a rich and varied 35 years in Agate Beach. She again served as a legal secretary and also worked at the Port of Newport, eventually becoming director of the port’s international terminal. Settling an age discrimination suit against the Port of Newport, she took her settlement money and began a robust home office business, The Word Crafter. The business ultimately connected her with Rogue Brewery, where she became one of the company’s first employees, known as “Mother Superior.”
After the wrenching loss of Ted to a sudden heart attack in 1990, Beth took her greatest daily pleasure in her two beloved dogs, Athena Woof and, later, Joyful Woof. Her daily walks to Big Creek Park drew a devoted band of crows who impatiently awaited the many kibbles she dropped for them. Those crows — and many other birds (especially hummingbirds) became one of the main subjects of her prize-winning nature photography, which she exhibited in local galleries. And her own contributions to nature by means of her lush, dense, expansive, and joyfully colorful yard and garden were legend.
Toward the end of her time in Newport, and as she needed increasing assistance, Beth received invaluable support from a loving group of friends and caregivers, none more important than Jean and Pat Cowan, Valerie Brush, and Kath Schonau of Aging Wisely with Heartfelt Hands. In 2016, Beth moved to Birchwood Plaza in Chicago to be near her son and his family. Known by many at Birchwood as “Queen Elizabeth,” she had many amazing caregivers. Before the pandemic, Beth developed a love of her new ocean, Lake Michigan, only a block away. Her customary trek involved visiting the lake after eating ice cream at her favorite café, petting as many dogs as possible along the way and marveling at the metropolis’s numerous planes, trains, and buses — and flowers.
She was truly beloved.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Homer Johnston; her parents, Ralph William (“Bill”) Perry, Jr. and Charlotte Elizabeth Perry; and her brothers, Doug and Bob. Survivors include her children Robert Douglas Johnston (Anne) and Karen G. Johnston (Tony Cape); her sister Barbara Perry (Bob Weiss); her grandchildren Sandy Johnston (Gabriella Spitzer), River Johnston, Mariah Finch (Garrett) and Isaac Johnston (Shira Wolkenfeld); and six wonderful nieces.
Contributions to honor Beth can be made to the following charities:
Hood River County Education Foundation, checks to Attn: Music in Schools Fund, 1009 Eugene St., Hood River, OR 97031, or online at hrcef.org/contributeprograms-new/ (choose “Music in Schools”).
Or to FOLCAS (Friends of the Lincoln County Animal Shelter); online donations: www.folcas.com/donate.html.
Interment of ashes will be private; date for future virtual memorial service will be shared on the deceased's Facebook page.
