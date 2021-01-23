Eleanor Lillian (Clifton) Braun passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Eleanor was born on March 14, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing.
Eleanor was born at St. Thomas, N.D., to parents Joseph and Lillian (Hurst) Clifton. She earned her nursing degree graduating with the last class of nurses from World War II at Deaconess Hospital of Grand Forks.
She spent her years working in the operating room. Throughout her life, she enjoyed needle work, sewing, gardening, and her neighbors. She mowed her own lawn well into her 93rd year.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Braun, and is survived by her daughter, Barbara Braun Forsberg and Richard Forsberg, her son Robert Braun and Dale Braun, and her sister Joan Littlejohn.
Services are pending at this time and will be announced later.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.