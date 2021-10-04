Elaine Joy (Stokes) Huxel was born Dec. 2, 1953, in The Dalles, Ore., to Willard and Gloria Stokes.
Growing up, she lived in many mountain communities where she grew to love the outdoors and animals of all kinds. One of her favorite towns she lived in was Rhododendron, Ore., where for many years she was able to work in a local stable. In high school, the family settled in Gresham, Ore. She is a 1971 graduate of Centennial High School.
During high school, she had aspirations of becoming a special education teacher; however, things changed when she met an army service man her senior year. After graduation, she flew to Germany and was married to Jan C. Huxel in Neubrucke, Germany. In December she moved back to Gresham and her husband joined her right before Christmas. In 1972, their daughter Tallie D. (Huxel) Hein was born and in 1975, they welcomed their son, Jan C. Huxel Jr.
During the next 11 years, they lived in various towns in Oregon until they settled in the Pine Grove/Maupin, Ore., area in 1983. Elaine worked as a waitress, cook, and bartender. She was also a half owner/operator of a catering business as she raised her children and took care of her family. She was active in the Redsides Booster Club, and the Pine Grove Community Club. She was also a member of the Town and Country Players a local theater group. She truly loved her community.
Elaine was an avid reader, loved to travel, and was a talented crewel needle worker, and crocheted beautiful afghans. She collected any and all teapots. Christmas was her favorite holiday and all were welcome. She loved people and was as straightforward as you can get. In the spring of 2011, Elaine made a Profession of Faith, and on Mother’s day, she and her husband were baptized. She loved her church, Greater Portland Baptist Church, and the people in it.
Elaine peacefully passed on to glory Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family and with a secure knowledge that she would wake up in heaven. Left to cherish her memory are husband, Jan Huxel; her daughter and son-in-law, Tallie and Clint Hein; her son, JC Huxel; her grandchildren, Emily and Stephen Haines, Alexandria Hein, and Jayden Hatch; and her brother and sister-in-law, Willard and Sharon Stokes.
Her celebration of life with be Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. It will be held at Greater Portland Baptist Church, 17800 S.E. Main St., Portland, Ore. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be given in Elaine’s name to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
