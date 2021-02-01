During the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, Duane Christopher Plant passed away while surrounded by loving family. He was 52 years of age.
Duane was born on April 26, 1968, in Wenatchee, Wash., to his father, Peter Louis Plant Jr., and his mother, Nancy Ellen Arthur. He was the second child and joined older sister Tracy. A short time later, the family found their way to, and made their home in, The Dalles, Ore., where Duane’s younger brother Peter III joined them. During Duane’s sixth grade school year, his friend Kelly Carrier came to live with the family and became a brother to Duane and his siblings.
As a young boy, Duane knew the value of hard work as he had his first job at 10 years old delivering the Oregonian newspaper. As he did throughout his life, he would pinch pennies, saving all his money and he bought his first rifle, a Ruger 10-22. He also purchased a beautiful Rodger DeCoster BMX bike. Duane was a great athlete and excelled in sports including baseball, cross country running, and track and field. Because he was an outstanding runner, in 1985 he was selected to be a part of a cross county exhibition to Canton, China. There, he and the team competed in an international 10K race. Duane was also damn smart and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1986.
During these early years, Duane and his siblings spent most of the summers at Grandma Val Plant’s house in Arlee, Mont. The summers were quality time spent with family and cousins and getting to know many others. These were joyous times that Duane enjoyed, and the family spent much of it in the mountains going camping, hunting, fishing, swimming, and picking berries, or otherwise having fun.
Duane joined the United States Army Reserve in June of 1988 and met the love of his life, Jennifer Johnson, at the MEPS in Portland, Ore. He completed boot camp at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., in November of that year and both he and Jennifer went to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, where they completed AIT to be medical lab technicians. Duane referred to this time as one of the best times of his life. They would marry November 30, 1990, just prior to both being deployed to a US Army Hospital in Nuremberg, Germany, during the Gulf War.
After returning from Germany, Duane attended the University of Montana and completed his Bachelor of Science in Forestry in 1994. There he became a loyal Griz fan and throughout his life loved to attend football games. More importantly, Duane became a forester for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Forestry Program. He worked there until his passing. Duane loved working where he did and in the profession he chose. He would tell anyone who would listen about the forest and the trees and how best to manage them.
On Aug. 23, 1992, Duane and Jennifer welcomed their fist child, Sydney. Almost exactly two years to the day, they would welcome their second and last child, Jarrod. Duane adored his children and is very proud of them. Duane and Jennifer raised their two children in Ronan and in 2005 built a beautiful home on the east shore of Polson Bay. Although they would eventually divorce, Duane always held a special place in his heart for Jennifer.
Duane enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He loved to socialize, joke and laugh, and witty conversations, more often than not telling story after story, and loved to have a good time. He was loyal to his friends and family and his beloved cats. He also enjoyed traveling when he could. Duane was proud of the vacations to Italy with Jennifer, Ireland with his son Jarrod and to England and Spain with his daughter Sydney.
Duane was preceded in death by his father Peter Louis Plant Jr., his grandmother Mary Val Plant, his brother and cousin Joseph “Scout” Moran, his aunt Marilyn Moran, uncle William Joseph Moran, and many, many numerous close uncles, aunts, cousins and family and friends. He is survived by his daughter Sydney Boucher (Joe) and grandchildren Cash, Jason, and Rachel; son Jarrod Plant; his mother Nancy Plant-Julius (Randy); his sister Tracy Antiste (Joe); brothers Peter Plant III (Sunday) and Kelly Carrier (Robin); many close nieces and nephews that he adored; and all his family and relatives.
A wake and rosary were held on Jan. 17 at Foster’s Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held on Jan. 18 at St. Ignatius Catholic Mission church with Fr. C. Hightower, SJ and Fr. Victor Cancino, SJ officiating. Pallbearers were Dennis Plant Jr., Linden Plant, Kolten Antiste, Rod Couture, Nate Plant, Zach Plant, and Pete Plant III.
