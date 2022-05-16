Dorthy J. Smith, 91, of Lyle, Wash., passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, in the comfort of her home. Dorthy was born in Purdin, Mo., to Gail and Elizabeth Zimmerman, on Dec. 30, 1929. She went to school in Purdin, where she also met and married Eugene Smith in 1949. Dorthy worked at Underwood Fruit in Bingen, Wash., for many years until she retired. She enjoyed doing embroidery, sewing, cooking and baking. She loved shopping and visiting with friends and family. Dorthy also liked gardening and flowers, especially tulips and holly hawks. She loved singing old songs, though she joked that she was not blessed with much of a singing voice.
Dorthy is preceded in death by her father, Gail, her mother, Lizzy, her brothers, Robert and Richard, her sister, Virginia, her husband, Eugene (Smitty), her granddaughter, Melissa, and grandson, Frank.
Dorthy is survived by her daughter, Suzie Rhodes of Pendleton, Ore.; daughter, Elaine Allen of Goldendale, Wash.; daughter, Charlotte Laundry of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter, Cindy Brabender of Lyle; son Lloyd Smith of Bingen; and 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Dorthy will be deeply missed. Her memory will be in the hearts of all who knew her. A celebration of life potluck will be held at the Lyle Church on Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m.
