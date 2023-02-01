Dorothy Ann Wilson Capps passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 91 with her daughter Janet and son-in-law Erik at her side. Dorothy had numerous illnesses, but most recently she suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.
Dorothy was born on April 15, 1931, in Poulson, Mont., to Ann Eileen (Driscoll) and George Wilson. The family eventually moved to North Bonneville, Wash., where her father worked at Bonneville Dam. Dorothy graduated from Stevenson High School in 1948, and married Donald Capps on July 1, 1949. They lived throughout Oregon while Don worked at different Dams. They then settled in North Bonneville until a new powerhouse was to be built, so then moved to Stevenson, Wash.
She was very devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. She loved sewing clothes for her children when they were young and loved to quilt as well. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning many fruits and vegetables, gardening, and grew many beautiful flowers in her yard. Dorothy was an avid Trail Blazer fan from the beginning. She didn’t miss a game on the television or radio and was lucky to attend a couple of Blazer games. She also would walk 4-5 miles each morning with her friends at the Stevenson High School track.
Due to an illness in 2001, Dorothy was unable to return to her home in Stevenson and lived with her daughter Janet (Capps) Petersen and her son-in-law Erik Petersen in Milwaukie, Ore. She met many new friends throughout the years and made some fond memories.
Dorothy is survived by her children Cathy (Capps) Dewey and Janet (Capps) Petersen (Erik); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Stevenson on Jan. 27, with Father Raja Savarimuthu officiating, followed by a burial at Cascade Locks Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald of 51 years, brothers Jack and George, and sisters Gerrie and Marylou, along with two baby sisters who died at birth.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Providence Portland Hospice in memory of Dorothy Capps.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
