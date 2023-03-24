Our beloved Donna (Wallace) Everett, 89 of White Salmon, Wash., passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Donna was born in Granger, Wash., to Don and Lucile Wallace with brother Ed, and sister Joanne.
In 1953, she married John Parker in Granger and together they had four children, Doug, Nancy, Nina, and Don. In 1968, Donna married Doug Everett and moved to White Salmon, where they raised their children and became fixtures within the community. You would often find Donna organizing engine-show cookouts during the annual White Salmon Spring Fest, Yakima Fair, or Union Gap engine shows. She could also be found organizing her famous yard sales, baking for church potlucks and attending as many ballgames, concerts and extracurricular activities involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she could. She absolutely loved to travel and she and Doug made many cross-country trips to visit relatives and old friends.
Donna retired after a long career in social work and her love of traveling, pinochle, potlucks, and youth sports kept her busy right up to her final days. She will be remembered for her seemingly endless definition of “family” and constant pursuit of adventures, both big and small. She was known by many outside the family as “Grandma Donna” and was legendary for her “tight hugs."
Donna joins her parents Don and Lucile Wallace, brother Ed, husbands John Parker and Doug Everett, and her sons Doug and Don in Heaven. She is survived by her sister Joanne Burch, her daughters Nancy Knowles and Nina Clark, grandchildren Emily Aman, Michael Parker, Steven Parker, Ricky Knowles, John Clark, Jennifer Davis, and David Hoodenpyl, as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Liberty Community Church in Granger on April 15 at 1 p.m.; luncheon to follow. The Liberty Church held a special place in Donna’s heart with many wonderful memories there, to include the baptism of her children and Sunday School during their younger years before moving away from Granger. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute in memory of Donna may submit donations to the Liberty Community Church, PO Box 676, Granger, WA 98932, which is having its 100-year Centennial Celebration in June of this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.