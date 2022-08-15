Donna Jean Smith passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, at Brookside Assisted Living Facility at the age of 91. She was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., to Charles and Marie Hoon. She had two older siblings, Shirley and Jackie.
She met her husband, Jim Smith, in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where they met on a blind date. They were married three months later in 1955 by eloping in Michigan because their mothers were widows and couldn't afford a wedding for them. Jim had recently gotten out of the Air Force, where he learned to brief pilots on weather conditions. He got a job with the National Weather Service and then was offered a position working for a new television station in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jim was a television meteorologist and a member of the American Meteorological Society, a career that took Donna all over the country. In 1956, they welcomed a baby girl, Patti, to the world amidst their move to Cincinnati. That led to job changes to Baltimore, Maryland, Detroit, Michigan, Ft. Wayne, Orlando, Fla., and Tampa, Fla. Donna worked as an accountant and administrative assistant at locations wherever Jim's career took them. She raised Patti with love and kept the family going with all the changes in locations.
Donna had a second "adopted daughter" when Patti became best friends with Heather Mackenzie. Heather and Donna jokingly referred to each other as Mom No. 2 and Kid No. 2.
In 1989, Patti married Glen Pearce, adding a son-in-law and three grandsons to Donna's family: Robert (Lisa), Mark and Andrew. Sadly, Jim died in 1993 to liver cancer less than a year after retiring.
In 1997, she chose to follow Patti and Glen to Seattle, Wash., when a career change took the family to the great northwest. Donna hit the road again for a final time when Patti and Glen moved to Hood River. She lived on her own for 20 years in a single-story duplex in the Heights of Hood River. Finally, it came time for her to accept more assistance from others and she spent two years at Parkhurst Place and finally almost two years at Brookside Assisted Living.
Donna was such a sweet person with a great personality and a quick sense of humor. She never failed to tell folks that she appreciated their help and loved hugs and kisses. She was a great mother and an incredible grandmother.
She will be missed by many. At her request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.