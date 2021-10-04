Surrounded by her loving family, Donna Mee Hackler of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 1, 2021, after an extended illness. Born in Wasco, Ore., on Jan. 7, 1940, Donna was the seventh of nine children born to Joseph and Gertrude Mee. She was 81.
Donna grew up in The Dalles, Ore., and attended local schools until she met and married Glenn Ramsey. After a few years of moving around to different military assignments in California, they moved back to The Dalles to give birth to and raise their three daughters. Donna and Glenn were married for 30 years.
Being a wife and homemaker was Donna’s greatest joy, and she embraced this role with great enthusiasm. Donna was an excellent mother. She was a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress, canner, and planner. She orchestrated holiday celebrations for her family and friends for decades, and served as the matriarch of her large extended family. She loved hosting huge and fantastic meals, and was especially known for the “desert room.” A beloved and talented Girl Scout Leader, her troops contributed extensively to others through numerous community service projects. She worked in a hospital kitchen, as a medical office receptionist, office manager, bartender, and small business owner. Always having regretted putting her education on hold, Donna earned her GED at the age of 47. She would recall this event as one of her proudest accomplishments.
In 1986, Donna married her life partner and best friend, Larry Hackler. They built a life together that centered on their desire to contribute and assist those in need without acknowledgment nor fanfare. They worked for years to help many who were disadvantaged, and they built their custodial business together, generously sharing what they earned with the community. The two of them traveled the country in their RV with their beloved dogs, and they enjoyed special trips geared toward entertaining their grandchildren on RV adventures.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gertrude Mee, first husband Glenn Ramsey, siblings JW, Donald, Robert, Norman, and Gordon Mee, and Dorothy Dayley.
She is survived by her loving husband Larry Hackler, siblings Mary Batty and Dora Mee, as well as daughters Carri Ramsey-Smith (Steve), Tracy Ramsey, and Aminah Ali (Asaad), grandchildren Joseph, Leon, and Rianda Linebarger (The Dalles), Taj, Rafi, and Muhammad Ali (Portland), as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Per her request, there will be no service. Donna and her family are grateful for the care and support of Providence Hospice of the Gorge workers and the Death With Dignity volunteers who supported Donna in her end of life decision. Memorial contributions can be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR 97031, End of Life Choices Oregon, 25 N.W. 23rd Place, no. #6-420, Portland, OR 97210, or Home At Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
