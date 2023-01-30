The Kuhnhausen Family is sorry to announce that Donald Lowell Kuhnhausen of Glenwood, Wash., age 64, passed away Dec. 8, 2022, of a heart attack. He was born Dec. 24, 1957, in White Salmon, Wash., to Herman R. Kuhnhausen and Violet R. Fales, who both preceded him in death.
Donald lived the first 18 years of his life in Glenwood, where he graduated from high school in 1976, and joined the U.S. Army. He served two years in Germany, and two years at Ft. Bliss, El Paso, Texas. After leaving the Army, Donald worked in the oil fields in Louisiana, but he missed Washington and came home to work in the Wind River Tree Nursery. His next job was for SD&S Lumber Company in White Salmon, Wash., where he worked for the next 22 years in a number of different jobs. After taking a break, Donald decided to work as a logging truck driver, and as a long haul truck driver. He then worked as a driver for The Roosevelt Landfill, and finally for Horse Heaven Grain LLC.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Amanda Gabriel Iffert; his son, Jacob Michael Kuhnhausen; eight grandchildren; and his three older brothers, Herman L. Kuhnhausen, Roger T. Kuhnhausen, and Earl W. Kuhnhausen.
Donald was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and is sorely missed.
Please join the Kuhnhausen family in a celebration of Donald’s life. The service will be held on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Glenwood School, 320 Bunnell St., Glenwood. A meal will follow the service.
