Donald Leroy Judd passed away at his home in Hood River, Ore., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. He was 87 years old. Don was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Feb. 28, 1934, to Leslie Earl and Florence Cordelia (Fetter) Judd.
Don lived on the farm in Fairbanks with his parents, older brother Bill, older sister Cordy, and younger sister Myris. By the time he was 9 years old, he had scarlet fever and rheumatic fever and the doctor told his mother that he wouldn’t survive if they stayed in Alaska. Florence took the “cookie jar” money and booked them on a flight out of Alaska without telling Leslie. They went to Milton-Freewater, where Florence’s family lived. When Leslie left Alaska, he bought a farm in the Hood River Valley and this is where Don grew up. Another sister, Kate, was born in Hood River.
Don contracted polio when he was a teenager and had to spend many months in a hospital in Portland. The doctors told him he might not walk again. He told them, “I will walk out of here!” When he was discharged he was able to walk a few wobbly steps before giving up and sitting down in the wheelchair. He did eventually make a full recovery. After months in the hospital and more months recovering, he couldn’t sit still any longer. If Don and his brother Bill didn’t have anything to do on the weekend, they would climb Mount Hood. They lost count of how many times. He took family and friends climbing until he was in his 60s.
Don went to school in Odell and graduated from Wy’east High School in 1952. On June 7, 1953, he married Patricia Ann Hoskin, and they began their life adventure. Don worked at the Oregon Lumber Company, which later became the Dee Hardboard Plant. In November 1956, their daughter Debra Lee was born and in November 1958, their son Ronald Patrick was born. Don and Pat worked hard and built a home in Odell. Don enjoyed hiking, camping, traveling, exploring. He loved building things and fixing things and Pat worked right alongside him on every project.
In 1990, at the age of 55, Don and Pat had the opportunity to retire. They sold their home and bought an RV. They spent many years traveling back and forth across the United States, exploring different areas of the country and making great memories. A few of their favorites: Watching Fourth of July fireworks on the Mall in Washington, D.C., New York City, Disney World in Florida with Debi and her family, Maine, Vermont, Novia Scotia, Judd Haven in Ontario, Canada, where Don’s great-great-grandparents, Francis and Ann Judd, settled when they left England.
Don is survived by his loving wife Pat; his sister Kate Magnuson; his daughter and son-in-law Debi and Bill Baskins; his son and daughter-in-law Ron and Jan Judd; grandchildren Trish (Mark) Preston, Brian (Julie) Baskins, Stephanie Judd, Jennifer Martin and Seana (Joey) Sherwood; and his great-grandchildren (whom he adored) Taylor, Jackson, Stone, Solomon, Austin and Avery. Don is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Florence, his brother Bill, and sisters Cordy and Myris.
After illness as a child, Don set out to live life to the fullest, and he did that. As per his wishes, there will be no service. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
