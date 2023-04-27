Donald Ellson was born Feb. 27, 1948, and passed away at his home in John Day, Ore., March 27, 2023, at the age of 75.
Don had six brothers and sisters: Thomas Ellson, diseased, and survived by his brothers and sisters and their families, Dwayne Ellson, Gary Ellson, Carolyn Wilson, Debra McNamara and Leslie Ellson. A memorial Service will be held at the John Day Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 6, located at 115 SE Hillcrest Road in John Day. He was well known both there and in Underwood, Wash., and in Montana. If you would like to attend the memorial of his life, it will also be available on Zoom. Please contact Judy Ellson at 509-637-5446 for more details
Flowers are welcome and donations to the work he loved can be given through jw.org, donations.
Don was very well known wherever he lived because he was always ready to help those in need. He was a very loving brother to his siblings and son to his parents, Ella and Vernon Ellson, as well as to his extended family. He was an exceptionally hardworking man, helping others as well as his many ongoing projects and hobbies. Among his many jobs was his 29 years at the Malheur Lumber Company in John Day.
But even more than that he was known for the love he had for his heavenly father, Jehovah. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he was always ready to share his hope for the future of mankind to any listening ear.
