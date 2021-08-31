Donald Edwin Andrews, 88, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, in Salem, Ore. He was born June 27, 1933, in Hood River, Ore. He married Audrey June Shaw on July 1, 1961, in Mill City, Ore. He grew up in Mosier, Ore., and graduated from Mosier High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Theology from Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Ore.
In his early career Don was a pastor. After a few years in that field, he took a job as a Vocational Rehabilitation Officer with the State of Oregon. In 1975 this position took him and his family to Salem, Ore., where he resided ever since.
Don was a storyteller. You couldn’t sit down with him that he didn’t tell you a story. From his days growing up in Mosier, his time in college, his days as a father to his girls, or the days he was called “grandpa” and all the time he spent with his grandsons. He loved to tell these stories. During your time spent with him you not only would get to reminisce with Don, you undoubtedly would receive a message or two from the scriptures as well. Ministry was always his passion.
Don is survived by his daughters, Denice Guzman of Salem, Ore., and DiAnna Andrews of Des Moines, Iowa; Grandsons Bradley Guzman of Silverton, Ore., and Jered Guzman of Salem. He was proceeded in death by his wife; son, Michael Andrews; mother, Blanche Andrews; and father, Robert (Bob) Andrews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at West Salem Christian Church, 1155 Glen Creek Road, Salem. OR. Memorial donations may be made to West Salem Christian Church, 1155 Glen Creek Road. Salem OR 97304. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
