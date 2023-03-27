Don Ramiro Elisea of Hood River, Ore., passed away on March 17, 2023, at the age of 90 at his home with family by his side. He was born in La Joya, Michoacán, Mexico, on March 23, 1932. Ramiro grew up in El Fresno and started working at a very young age in a cattle ranch and raising his own cattle.
At the age of 20 he moved to Sahuayo, Michoacán, where he met the love of his life, Teresa. Together they had seven beautiful children: Alfredo, Javier, Teresa, Ramiro, Aida, Jose and Veronica. In 1968, Ramiro was ready for a change and moved to Hood River. Ramiro started working for Thomsen Orchards and resided in the Pine Grove area with his wife Teresa and family. Ramiro worked for Thomsen Orchards for 55 years. Ramiro and Teresa were also known for their beautiful yard in the Pine Grove Valley. Many photographers took pictures of their yard and it can be seen throughout the country.
Ramiro was a strong, kind, proud man that loved his family more than anything. He loved watching his children grow and have families of their own. He loved being Papa Ramiro to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also taught his children to be strong, kind and proud. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Ramiro is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and his daughter Aida. He is survived by his wife Teresa; son Alfredo (Lourdes) Elisea of Hood River; son Javier (Maria) of Hood River; daughter Teresa (Armando) Elias of Hood River; son Ramiro (Lisa) of Lander, Wyo.; son Jose (Araceli) of Hood River; daughter Veronica (Dave) Wallace of The Dalles, Ore.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 3-6 p.m., Monday, March 27 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Ramiro’s funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a procession to Pine Grove Butte Cemetery for his burial. There will be a reception for continued sharing and fellowship at the Hood River Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River, following his burial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.