Donald Edward Bickford, Hood River, Ore., orchardist and winemaker, died May 11, 2023, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Ore. He was 69. A wake to celebrate Don's life will be held Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Winery Tasting Room.
A lifelong resident of the Hood River Valley, Don was born April 14, 1954. He graduated from Hood River Valley High in 1972, attended Oregon State University, and received a business degree from Portland State University. He came home to work at Bickford Orchards, the family business established in 1909 and now a Century Farm. In 2002 Don, his wife Libby and his brother Steve incorporated Mt. Hood Winery, expanding to include vineyards and a winery. The Bickfords converted their packing house and cold storage to a wine making facility and opened Mt. Hood's Tasting Room in Pine Grove in 2009. Mt. Hood was named Oregon Winery of the Year in 2016, and over the years its wines have garnered three double platinum awards and an impressive number of gold medals.
Don was quiet, observant and intelligent, with a wicked sense of humor. He was an excellent mechanic, an invaluable skill for a farmer. He served on the Hood River County Planning Commission. He was a proficient skier, a member of the HRVHS ski team that won the state championship in 1972. His wide-ranging interests included winemaking, golf, football, and automobiles.
Survivors include Elizabeth, Don's wife of 32 years; his older brother, Steve, Hood River; and three nieces and their husbands, Merridy Stehlik and John of Hood River, and Amy Burtner and Adrian, and Emily Struthers and Jeff, from Portland; and collies Poppy and Harry. Don was predeceased by his parents, Jeannette Sparks Bickford and Alan C. Bickford, as well as best friends Skip Winters and Thom Nelson, Lucy the excellent border collie, and cats Cierce, Radar and Phoebe.
The family suggests donations in Don's name to Hood River Adopt a Dog, or to Home at Last Humane Society in The Dalles.
Anderson’s Tribute Center is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.