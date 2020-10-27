On Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Dolores “Dee and Granny” Roberts, loving mother and “Granny,” passed away at Hawk’s Ridge at the age of 91.
Dolores was born on Feb. 19, 1929, in Grant, Iowa, to Chester and Thelma (Long) Dotson. She received her business education in Omaha, Neb. Dolores worked for 20-plus years for the Hood River County Courthouse as the trial operation specialist, where she made two lifelong friends: Frances Henne and Carmel Cervetto. On Nov. 26, 1948, she married Glenn Colclesser. They had two children, Marshall and Marlene. Glenn passed away in 1964 and Dolores remarried Ernie Roberts in April 1965.
Dolores filled her many years of life with hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, bowling, sewing, card playing and casino gambling. Dolores was involved in the Hood River Legion and the Emblem Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Everett and Genny (Mike) Lowe and Gene and Barbara (Auntie Bob) Lowe were lifelong friends and relatives.
Dolores is preceded in death by her father, Chester, her mother, Thelma, her brother, Merrill Dotson, and her husbands Glenn and Ernie. She recently lost her son, Marshall Colclesser, last month. Dolores is survived by her sister in-law, Ollie Anderson; daughter, Marlene (Keith) Clymer; daughter in-law, Kay Colclesser; granddaughters Michelle (Rand) Bresee, Lisa (Craig) Johnson and Kim (Jon) Bryan; and seven great-grandchildren, Ellie, Drew, Blakely, Gretchen, Kyla, Gunner and Jacy.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 26 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with a graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dolores can be given to Hood River Adult/Senior Center, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.