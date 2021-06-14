Dolly Loss departed her home in The Dalles, Ore., and moved peacefully to dwell with the angels on Nov. 27, 2020. Born Delphine Dolly Hunsaker on June 26, 1946, her mother was Sarah Stella Ann Knox Morris and father was Leslie James Hunsaker. Both parents are deceased, as is her husband, David Douglas Loss who passed away just 18 days after Dolly.
Left to mourn her passing is one sister, Janet Ruby Hawkins Mabrey (John), and her only son, Michael Mullarkey (Amy, four daughters and two grandchildren). Equally important to Dolly is her foster daughter, Mindy Lavalliere (Dan and one son). Michael and family live in Colorado and Mindy lives with her family in New Hampshire.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by another foster daughter, Becky Clifton in North Carolina. Becky left behind her husband, Chris, and three children, along with her heartbroken sister, Mindy.
Also proceeding her in death were two brothers, Wesley Morris Jess and Edward Robert Jess, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and foster parents.
A celebration of life will be held on June 26, 2021, Dolly’s 75th birthday. Services will be presided by Rev. John Geiter at Gateway Church in The Dalles at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Instead of flowers, Dolly would have preferred having any memorials made to Home at Last Animal Shelter, 5655 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058, or to Haven from Domestic Violence, PO Box 576, The Dalles, OR 97058.
