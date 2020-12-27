Diane Marie Buce received her angel wings Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, passing from cancer at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born March 11, 1950, in The Dalles, Ore., to Jack McKinley Buce Jr. and Georgia Grace Johnson Buce. She was the middle child of three siblings, including older brother Jack McKinley Buce III and her younger sister Susan Jeannette Buce.
She grew up in The Dalles on Lambert Street on the east end of town, with Johnson relatives living nearby. She graduated from The Dalles High School in 1968.
She moved to Eugene, Ore., in 1981, where she worked as a nurse’s aide at nursing homes. She moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1986. She enjoyed camping trips with friends in the Everglades.
She moved back to Oregon in 1994 to help care for her father. She started work at Mid-Columbia Medical Center on May 31, 1994, as a housekeeper, retiring May 31, 2011, after 17 years.
She was very involved with family, often visiting elder relatives and her cousins. In addition to visiting with family, she enjoyed camping, and visits to the Johnson family cabin in Eastern Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Gloria Maria Petty Buce.
She is survived by her brother, Jack, of Shoreline, Wash.; sister Susan of The Dalles; niece Shanna Geigle (Barry) and great-nieces Emily, Evelyn and Isabella Geigle of Bend, Ore.; and nephew Scott Elwood (Becca) and great-nephews Kessel and Kadyn Elwood of The Dalles. In addition to family, she leaves behind many loving friends.
“Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know that they are always there.”
