It is with heavy hearts that we announce Denise Marlene Meyers, of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19 at Providence of Portland Medical Center.
Denise was born on Feb. 4, 1953, in Bluff City, Tenn., to Odell Howard Jr. and Ruby Lee Burnett; she was the youngest of five children. The family moved out west when Denise was a child, eventually settling in Hood River. Denise was a strong-willed child, being sent home from school on more than one occasion. After high school, she got a job working at a local fruit packing house, eventually working her way up to being the swing shift supervisor. In the off season, she and Sue would do building maintenance, painting and cleaning and finding their share of mischief when attempting to prank their colleagues.
Denise married Richard Meyers on Aug. 14, 1978, in Reno, Nev. They had two daughters; first came Katina Joyce on Aug. 10, 1979, and then came Samantha Lea on July 13, 1984. She was a loving mother, and raised both girls to be strong and capable women. Denise was a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren. She had a close bond with each of them, often going on vacations with them too. Each grandchild would regularly have sleepovers and that was time she treasured, and an opportunity to spoil them rotten.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Meyers of Hood River; daughters Katina Gragg (and her husband, Bill) of Mosier, Ore., and Samantha Meyers (and her fiancé, Daniel Uribe) of Hood River; grandchildren James Gragg, Damian Gragg, Aleathia Gragg, Dakota Gragg and Jack Durnez; sisters Barbara Jean Hall of Corning, Calif., Carol Enzor of Cottonwood, Calif., and Sandra Thomas of Hood River; brother Edward Howard of Hood River; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby, in 1995 and father, Odell, in 1996.
Graveside services will be held at the Parkdale Upper Valley Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. In lieu of flowers family asked that donations be made in her name to Randall Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
