Deniese Lemarr was a lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore. She was born Dec. 13, 1952, and passed away at age 68 on June 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Maxine Gale, brothers William and John, and son Shane Lemarr. She is survived by son Jerry Lemarr, brother Griff (Venda) Gale, sister Virginia Hunter, and granddaughters Harlie and Kilie, and their mother Amanda.
Deniese was employed in housekeeping most of her career the last 20-plus years at Mid Columbia Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
