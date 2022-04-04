Delores “Dee” Castonguay passed in the comfort and care of her sister and daughter in her home state of North Dakota on March 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 19, 1939. Mom will always be remembered for her big heart and youthful spirit.
A small family celebration of life will be this coming summer in Kindred, N.D., where Dee grew up.
