David Alonso Rodriguez, 27, of Portland, Ore., died tragically by suicide on Dec. 26, 2020. In the days leading up to his death, friends and family that reached out, reported him to be tired and distant. At around 12:15 a.m., David threw himself from the roof of his 16-story apartment building.
Born June 18, 1993, and raised in Hood River, Ore., David’s passion for acting began at a young age. When he attended Hood River Valley High, he took to the stage and was heavily influenced by his phenomenal theater teacher, Rachel Harry. He was featured in productions of “Le Mis,” “Is He Dead,” “Peggy the Pint-Sized Pirate,” “Guys and dolls,” “The Seagull” and “Words, Words, Words,” along with his participation in Phoenix Theater.
His passion and talent compelled him to switch his journalism major at the University of Oregon, to attaining his B.A. in theater. He then set his sights on the Rogue Valley, where he was a large part of community theater both behind and in front of the curtain.
Feeling emboldened by his experiences in life, David had moved to Portland to seek out new opportunities in both his work and acting career.
He enjoyed Miyazaki movies, hosting livestreams on Twitch, playing Dungeons & Dragons, and being a light in everyone’s life. David’s booming voice and charismatic personality coupled with his warm heart and unending devotion to others made a lasting impression on all who knew him.
David’s death has hurt deeply. His battle with mental illness is a very real reminder that even the brightest lights can hold heavy darkness. Learn from his story. Don’t listen to the illness. Fight to stay. We want you here.
He is survived by his parents, Melinda and Dimas Rodriguez of Hood River; brother Javier Rodriguez, of Burbank, Calif.; and sister Jenny Rodriguez, niece Aven Parrish, and nephew Lucien Kavan, all of Eugene, Ore. He has also left behind many heartbroken people throughout Oregon and beyond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to suicide prevention organizations or to David’s memorial fund: David Alonso Rodriguez, gofund.me/86238979.
Due to COVID, no funeral arrangements will be made at this time.
