John David Johnson, who went by David Johnson, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 19, 1958. He went to Alabama University and played college football there. He met his wife, Kami Johnson, in Phoenix, Ariz.
In 1994, David moved to The Dalles and over the next two decades or so, umpired for Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Legion Baseball, and high school baseball. He also coached Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball, high school baseball, Legion Baseball, middle school football, middle school boy's and girls’ basketball, and middle school track and field.
David passed away on July 26, 2023. He is survived by his wife Kami Johnson; and his sons David Ryan Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Eric Christopherson, Michael Johnson, Matthew Johnson, and Boston Johnson; and his many grandchildren.
There will be a memorial for David on Sept. 2 at Quinton Street Ballpark at 3 p.m. Any and all of his former coworkers, former players, and friends are invited to come. People bringing food is more than welcome.
