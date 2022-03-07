David C. Baker (91) of White Salmon, Wash., passed on March 2, 2022, at The Dalles Flagstone Memory Care Facility.
David, first of four brothers (Gerald, Dick, and Laurie), was born on Sept. 23, 1930, to Gordon and Betty Baker of Snowden. In 1942, they moved to Underwood, where his father managed an orchard and Betty worked at the Underwood Post Office.
Dave graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon in 1948. He worked summers at a sawmill on the White Salmon River and also had a milk pick-up job from local dairies in the White Salmon Valley. He graduated from Central Washington University in 1953 and later completed a Master of Educational Administration at the University of Oregon. While at CWU, he met and married Virginia Snodgrass of Entiat, Wash., in 1952 and they enjoyed nearly 70 years together.
Dave served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. Upon discharge he and Virginia returned to the Hood River Valley, where they pursued teaching careers. Dave was a teacher at the Odell Junior High and principal at the Pine Grove Elementary School. During his teaching years, he began working summers for the local United Telephone Company, which later became part of Sprint. He subsequently joined United Telephone full time working on customer service and rate issues, but continued his education work as an elected Hood River School Board member. In the 1960s, he was promoted to vice president at the Kansas City corporate headquarters. Vice president roles in Ohio and Nebraska followed before returning to Hood River as vice president and GM until his retirement in 1991.
In 1972, Dave was named to the President of the United States Executive Exchange program and the family enjoyed a nine-month stint in Washington, D.C., where he worked for the IRS Director on labor relations issues. He enjoyed telling a story the time Henry Kissinger sat at the next table during lunch.
After retiring, Dave and Virginia lived in White Salmon and spent winters in sunny Peoria, Ariz. Dave enjoyed golfing with neighbors, riding his bicycle around their community, and dropping in on friends to visit. He was an active member of the White Salmon Rotary Club, co-chaired the White Salmon Centennial Celebration, and supported fundraising for the Hood River Providence Hospital and White Salmon Skyline Hospital (where he served on the board).
He is survived by his wife Virginia; sons Doug and Chris (White Salmon) and Greg (Vancouver, Wash.); their spouses Dana, Susan, and Barbara; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Dick and Gerald and is survived by brother Laurie (Tulalip, Wash.) and several nephews. His sons fondly remember him teaching them to golf and playing 500 baseball in the Ohio backyard. Dave never met a person he wasn’t willing to ask if they were having a good day.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the White Salmon Columbia High School Alumni Association, PO Box 974, White Salmon, WA 98672.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.