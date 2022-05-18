Darlene Jessie Scroggins, 84, died in Portland, Ore., May 15, 2022, at Providence Medical Center Hospital due to complications from an aneurysm, with her three surviving sons at her side. Darlene was born June 29, 1937, in Spokane, Wash., the daughter of William Louis and Jessie Anna (Whorrall) Smith and was the eldest of four sisters.
Darlene graduated from Roosevelt high school, class of 1954. Crowned Queen of the Lake City Pioneer Days, Darlene became a princess for Seafair, the gala annual Seattle-King County water festival that continues today. As family lore goes, she was fitted with the gown and crown to be coronated Queen of the Seas but as she was not picked up by her father the evening before the coronation, but by her boyfriend; this infraction “stripped” her of her crown.
After high school, Darlene met Larry Monroe Scroggins and they were married shortly thereafter in Seattle, Wash., in June of 1955. Married for nearly 40 years, Larry preceded Darlene in death in 1994 while living in Heppner, Ore.
Larry and Darlene moved to San Diego, Calif., and had their first son, Larry. Later, they moved back to Seattle, and Darlene briefly worked at Boeing before she went on to have three more sons, Jesse, William, and Lloyd. They moved to Portland in the early 1960s, where together Darlene and Larry opened their own company called Floor Design Contractors out of Multnomah Village.
Raising four sons, Darlene actively volunteered in all their activities as did Larry, who coached most of their team sports. An avid member of the community, Darlene started the District 4 Little League softball program and was integrally involved in Regional Series Softball. Darlene was also one of the driving forces of bringing the Softball World Series to Alpenrose Dairy and was specially honored at the 40th Anniversary, at the same time her granddaughter, Taitum, was playing on the main diamond.
Aside from team sports, Darlene was a fixture on Mount Hood, where she volunteered as an alpine race administrator, as her sons skied for Mt. Hood Race Team. Never a skier growing up, she and Larry jumped right into the sport when their son Jesse took to the sport and decided to make it a family affair, which resulted in a lifetime of passion, fueled in part to the unconditional dedication she had for her family. In the 1970s, Darlene became a member of the Skiyente Ski Club and later a board member with the Pacific Northwest Ski Education Foundation. In 2005, Darlene was coronated “King Winter,” in Government Camp, Ore., where she was honored for her significant contributions to snow sports and the mountain community during her lifetime.
After Larry’s passing, Darlene did find love again with Stan Kemp, who was a retired farmer and wonderful man from Heppner. They married in 1997.
Darlene enjoyed getaways with cherished friends and especially enjoyed spending time and traveling with her sisters. She also enjoyed Broadway and was a season ticket holder.
Darlene was predeceased by her husbands, Larry M. Scroggins and Stan Kemp, and her oldest son, Larry M. Scroggins. Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her sons and their spouses, Jesse M. Scroggins, (Tina), Hood River, Ore., William M. Scroggins (Kerry), Portland, and Lloyd M. Scroggins (Carla), Government Camp and Phoenix, Ariz. As a loving grandmother, Darlene will also be missed by her grandchildren Lauren, Kelsie, Cade, Tucker, Taitum, Liam and Miguel, and numerous nieces and nephews, plus her sister, Norma Jean Kritsonis and brother-in-law, Ken Guffy. Darlene was also predeceased by her parents, William L. and Jessie Anna (Whorrall), and sisters Wilma (Guffy) and Karen (Hughes), including her parents-in-law, William and Blanche Scroggins and brothers-in-law Ken Hughes and Conrad Maurice Scroggins.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1825 May St., Hood River. The burial is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at the Long Creek Cemetery in Long Creek, Ore
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Darlene to Meals on Wheels, meals-on-wheels.com/donate/donate-now, or the charity of your choice.
